Jerry Miller, 57, of Hamberg, Ark. passed away at home in the early hours of Oct. 10 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., Jerry enjoyed the outdoors at his family’s home on Lake Pemaquid in Nobleboro, and was a proud graduate of Lincoln Academy class of 1984.

After graduating he chose a career of military service like his father. Joining the U.S. Army 101st Airborne, Bravo Company, he served two tours of duty in Desert Shield and Desert Storm as a combat specialist in munitions. He faced his cancer the same way he faced going into battle, with bravery and determination. Jerry was very proud of serving his country.

After his honorable military service, Jerry tried his hand at mastering the skill of bull riding and joined the rodeo circuit for some time. At the same time he was also a truck driver for Snyder Transport and eventually owned his own rig as an independent operator. His truck driving career eventually led him to a 17 year career as a master tech for Georgia Pacific running a paper machine up until his illness. Jerry had a proud work ethic and was a very hard worker.

As a young boy, Jerry enjoyed surfing while living a short time in Florida. After moving to Maine he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. His pleasure for the outdoors continued throughout his life. Jerry had a passion for music and enjoyed playing his Ibanez guitar.

Jerry had a soft spot for animals; he loved his cat and three German shepherds that will miss him terribly. Jerry enjoyed talking politics and was always ready to share his opinion regarding the subject, no matter if you wanted to hear it or not. Jerry had an infectious zest for life you could not help but admire. He was the type who would approach anyone and try to get to know them, always a defender of the underdog.

Jerry was the type that if he knew you were suffering, he would share his sorrow and try his best to make you feel better. Above all, Jerry was a true and loyal friend to have; Jerry loved his family very much and enjoyed spending most of his time with them. He will leave behind a huge hole in his family and friends’ lives that loved him.

Jerry is preceded in death by his mother, Priscilla Darbee Miller; and stepbrother, Christopher Bolduc. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Misty Melton Miller, of Hamburg, Ark.; a son, Gerald D. Miller, of Camden; a stepdaughter, Melissa Chappell, of McGehee, Ark.; a stepgrandson, David Lopez-Chappell, all of Arkansas; his father and stepmother, Gerald Q. and Sandra Miller; a brother, Jon Bolduc and wife, Shannon, all of Casco. Funeral services are 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in the Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home Chapel, 302 East Lincoln St., Hamburg, AR 71646.

Burial will be in the Crossroads Cemetery. Pallbearers are Nick Huff, Mitchell Housewright, Carl Brown, David Sims, and Steve Weaver. Honorary pallbearers are Gerald D. Miller and Gerald Q. Miller. Memorials may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

