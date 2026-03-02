Geraldine “Gerri” (Ciaramitaro) Genthner, 82, of Damariscotta, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of Capt. Clell Genthner and a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Born on Dec. 12, 1943 in Gloucester, Mass., the daughter of the late Capt. Joseph and Felicia (Curcuru) Ciaramitaro, Gerri was raised in a proud Sicilian fishing family, shaped by faith, hard work, and a close-knit community. She attended St. Ann School and graduated from Gloucester High School in 1961.

She first married Capt. Cosmo Marcantonio, with whom she shared three sons, Lawrence “Larry” Marcantonio, Joseph Marcantonio, and Cosimo Marcantonio Jr. In 1978, Capt. Cosmo was lost at sea, and Gerri went on to raise their sons with remarkable strength, resilience, and love.

In the summer of 1983, she married Capt. Clell Genthner and entered the most joyful chapter of her life. Together they enjoyed years of travel to Aruba and Florida, laughter, and time spent with family and friends. Gerri cherished her close circle of girlfriends, whose friendships brought her endless joy and countless shared memories.

The lake home Gerri and Capt. Clell shared in Damariscotta became a gathering place where she expressed her love through cooking, baking, and generous hospitality. She was also a gifted knitter and crocheter, leaving behind many handmade treasures for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her devotion to her crafts, her home, and her family was matched by Capt. Clell’s devotion to her. During her long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, the full measure of their marriage became unmistakable, as Capt. Clell remained faithfully by her side each day, never allowing illness to diminish her light.

Gerri will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her for her warmth, strength, and the love she shared so freely.

She is survived by her husband, Capt. Clell Genthner; her three sons, Lawrence “Larry” Marcantonio, Joseph Marcantonio, and Cosimo Marcantonio Jr. (companion Laurie Primus); her daughters, Robin Lailer (husband Gary), and Amy Parrish (husband Clint); her sister-in-law, Patricia Ciaramitaro; her brother-in-law, Frank Genthner (wife Cecilia); and her sister-in-law, Lois Benner.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christina O’Maley (husband Mike) and their children, Ella and Ralph; Emily Mehrling (husband Kris) and their children, Eva and Charles; Madison Nelson (husband Ian) and their child, Emi; Allie Orton (husband Colin); Marisa Latassa (husband Anthony) and their children, Anthony and Lena; Matthew Marcantonio (fiance Jordan Fears) and their child, Cosmo; Joseph Marcantonio Jr. (significant other Madison Vigliotta); Max Halter; Nick Halter (wife Madison); Alexis Lailer; Thomas Lailer and his child, Myla; and Evan Genthner; along with many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and close friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Charles “Charlie” J. Ciaramitaro and Benjamin L. “Libby” Ciaramitaro; her sister-in-law, Angela Ciaramitaro; her first husband, Capt. Cosmo Marcantonio; her brother-in-law, Capt. Joseph L. Marcantonio (wife Marie); her daughters-in-law, Jean Marcantonio (wife of Larry), and Michelle Marcantonio (wife of Cosimo Jr.); her brothers-in-law, Gordon Benner (wife Betty), Adelbert Benner (wife Arlene), Edward Jr. Benner, and Malcolm Benner (wife Georgia); and her sister-in-law, Pauline Rogers (husband Charles).

A funeral mass for Gerri will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. Family and friends are invited to gather for a collation in the church hall immediately following the mass.

In lieu of flowers or other donations, memorial contributions in Gerri’s name can be made to The Cove’s Edge Resident Council. Cove’s Edge, 26 Schooner St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

