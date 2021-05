Geraldine Estella Hannan Winchenbach, 89, of Waldoboro, passed away at her home on Nov. 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life will be held at the Dutch Neck Cemetery Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tom Rawley officiating. A gathering will follow at Geraldine’s home at 254 Washington Road, Waldoboro, at 1 p.m.

