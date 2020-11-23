Geraldine Estella Hannan Winchenbach, 89, of Waldoboro, passed away at her home on Nov. 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Union on March 23, 1931, the daughter of Vivian and Estella Daris Hannan of Union.

Growing up in the small community of Union, she attended local schools, where she participated in many activities, including being a cheerleader.

In 1961 Geraldine attended “beauty school” in Portland while raising her family and juggling many responsibilities. Soon after graduating, she put out her sign, for Gerry’s Beauty Salon, and became the neighborhood beautician, turning customers into an extended family of friends. Geraldine was great at listening to everyone, during the good times and the bad times. She always sent her customers out the door of her shop looking prettier and more encouraged.

Some of her favorite hobbies were making donuts and pies to share at the local fairs and events at Waldoboro Day.

Roller-skating was another pastime she enjoyed — while dancing to the music on her skates around the rink. A pair of her skates still hang in the closet; they helped her to recall sweet memories of her younger years. Knitting and crocheting kept her hands busy making afghans for family members when she wasn’t rolling perms.

“Gerry,” as she was affectionately known, is survived by her daughters, Evelyn Shover of Nobleboro, and Valerie Winchenbach of Waldoboro; sons, Reggie Winchenbach (Kathy) of Searsport, and Ricky Winchenbach (Brenda) of upper Marlboro, Md.; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Dutch Neck Cemetery with Pastor Tom Rawley at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, Amedisys Foundation, 5 Community Drive, Augusta, ME 04330.

You are invited to share your condolences and memories and photos by visiting her page at directcremationofmaine.com.

