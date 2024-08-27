Geraldine “Gerry” Edgerly passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 17, at the remarkable age of 101. Born on Nov. 11, 1922, in Pittsfield, Gerry’s life was a rich tapestry of love, family, and service.

A lifelong Mainer, Gerry grew up in Carmel, Pittsfield, Bethel, and Bath; graduating from Morse High School in 1941. During her senior year, she met her future husband, Loring “Larry” Edgerly, of Whitefield.

Larry was deployed during World War II, and when he returned from his two-year tour of duty, they married in August of 1944. The couple was then stationed at Fort Monmouth, N.J. where Gerry held a civil service position.

At the end of the war, Gerry and Larry moved to Woolwich, where they built a home on Murphy’s Corner Road and raised a family.

Gerry held various jobs throughout her life, ultimately retiring in 1985 after 17 years as the Deputy Clerk of Courts in Lincoln County. Beyond her professional career, she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her community involvement was extensive, including volunteering with the Farm Bureau, Nequasset Church Auxiliary, teaching Sunday school, leading Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, participating in the parent-teacher association, and serving as a member of the Woolwich Historical Society, where she received the Distinguished Service Award in 2006.

Gerry’s boundless energy and enthusiasm for life were evident in her love for gardening, walking, fishing, camping, swimming, skiing, baking, and feeding the birds. She also had a passion for travel, enjoying many trips throughout the U.S. and Mexico. In retirement, she and Larry spent many winters in Otter Creek, Fla.

In 2020, at the age of 98, Gerry followed in her husband’s footsteps by receiving the Boston Post Cane, recognizing her as the eldest citizen in Woolwich.

Gerry was predeceased by Loring, her husband of 71 years; her parents, Donald and Glen Harvey; her brothers, Stanley Harvey and John Donald Jr. Harvey; her sisters, Marilyn Harvey Carter and Marjolaine Harvey Morris; and her daughter-in-law, Pam Warring.

She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Wallace and her husband, Mark; her son, Dana Edgerly and daughter-in-law, Barbara Stevens; her sister, Gloria Dow; her granddaughters, Hillary Warring and Robyn Roberts and her husband, Sean; her grandson, Jacob Wallace and his wife, Erin; her great-grandchildren, Naomi and Liam Wallace; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Gerry’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the 1757 Meeting House at 10 Nequasset Road in Woolwich. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Woolwich Historical Society, P.O. Box 98, Woolwich, ME 04579. Arrangements by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St. in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

