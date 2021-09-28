Geraldine “Gerry” Grace Jones (Achorn), 93, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 29, 1928, to Amos and Myrtle (Wentworth) Achorn in Waldoboro. Geraldine grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1947.

She moved to Gray in 1945 to live for a short time. During her time spent in Gray, she cared for many baby animals at the Gray Animal Sanctuary. She loved bottle feeding all the little ones that needed comfort either from being injured or having lost their mothers.

She returned with her parents and lived in Bristol at Holly Farm.

On Jan. 25, 1947, she married Roland Jones. Gerry had a long and happy marriage. They enjoyed going for Sunday rides and working on their cottages together. They had nine wonderful, hardworking children.

Gerry was very proud of all her children and their success in life. She was always talking about her three generations of grandchildren, but never quite remembering how many she had.

She enjoyed going out for car rides and discovering new places. She loved being on her John Deere mower at the age of 92, and riding around the field on her four wheeler. She could still occasionally be heard firing off her shotgun from time to time at the age of 93.

She lived a great, long life. She loved watching the birds, putting puzzles together, playing cards and making her famous donuts. Gerry was a hard worker, always outside working in the garden, barn or hayfields doing what made her happy. She loved cleaning out the barn and being outside gardening rather than doing housework. She always needed a clear view out the window so that when she was sitting in her chair she could see who was going by and tooting to her.

Gerry enjoyed the many friends and family members that were always stopping in to check on her, or to just visit. She was grateful to her family members that made it possible for her to stay in her own home that she loved to the end. She will be forever sadly missed by her family and friends. Now she and Roland will be together again.

Gerry is predeceased by her two daughters, Diana and Sandra; son, Steven; grandson, Joshua; and brothers, Austin Achorn and Elmer Achorn.

She is survived by sons, Ronald and his wife Carol of Jefferson, Wayne and his wife Carol of Jefferson, and Dana and his wife Paula of Nobleboro; daughters, Donna and her husband David Burns of Whiting, Brenda Jones and her husband David Page, of Damariscotta, and Cathy and her husband Rob Leavitt, of Damariscotta; 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and six step grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the Shuman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Geraldine’s to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Services are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To share condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

