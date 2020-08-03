Geraldine “Gerry” Josephine Fahey, age 86, of Westbrook, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2020. Ever the fighter, she won the first round, but lost the battle to cancer. She passed away peacefully in her sleep with her loving family at her bedside.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1933 on Bremen Long Island, the daughter of Verge Prior and Sarah Teele. She attended grammar school in the one-room schoolhouse on the island and graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1952. She furthered her education at Northeastern University in Portland, where she met the love of her life and devoted husband of 65 years, George. She was the eldest of three, brother, Verge Prior, his wife, Ruth, and sister, Deborah, and her husband, Ronald Winchenbach. She enjoyed crocheting, going to the beach, and especially family holidays to enjoy each other’s company.

Geraldine and George have two sons, Michael and Mark. Michael and his wife, Lorna, gave Geraldine two grandchildren, Mike and Erin Michaud and her husband Rick. Erin and Rick gave her three fine great-grandchildren, Grady, Masen, and Lauren. Mark gave her a grandchild, Daniel. Daniel gave her a great-granddaughter, Cynthia.

Geraldine will be sorely missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and everyone who was in her life.

A graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery on the Medomak Road, Medomak, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. A remembrance will be held directly after at her granddaughter’s house, Erin and Richard Michaud, 356 Waldoboro Road in Bremen. For those whose lives she’s touched, it will be a time to reminisce and celebrate the life of a truly amazing woman.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

