Geraldine M. (Reay) Dickinson, 98, went with the angels on Feb. 29, 2024 surrounded by her family. She was born in South Bristol, on Feb. 15, 1926, the oldest of seven children.

Geraldine was married for 42 years to Clarence I. Dickinson, until his passing in 1987. She stayed home and raised her two children, George I. Dickinson, and Pamela J. Dickinson. After Pam started school, Geraldine started her career at Yarmouth High School in the school lunch program, for many years.

In preparation for retirement, she and Clarence built a home in North Newcastle. She then worked for many years at Great Salt Bay Community School until she retired at the age of 78. At that time, she put her purse on her arm and was ready to go wherever George, Andrea, and Pam were going.

She was a snowbird with George and his wife, Andrea, for many years. She went on many vacations with the family, which included yearly trips to Florida for the Daytona 500, Pennsylvania, California, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Washington, Alaska, Scotland, and a few cruises. She loved being wherever the family was.

Geraldine was predeceased by her husband, Clarence; siblings, Albert Reay, Carolyn (Tammy) Waltz, and Ruth Williams; and a special nephew, Jim Williams.

She is survived by her son, George (wife, Andrea); and daughter, Pam; brothers, Walter Reay and Charles Reay (Pauline); and sister, Sandra Dinsmore. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Timothy and Victoria Dickinson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., on Sunday, March 10 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A service will follow at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in the spring in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Geraldine’s memory may be made to the Ecumenical Food Pantry, P.O. Box 46, Newcastle, ME 04553; or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

