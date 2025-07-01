Geraldine “Gerri” M. Sawyer, 79, of Waldoboro, passed away on June 30, 2025, at Windward Gardens in Camden with her loving family by her side.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 10 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery off the Patterson Mill Road in Warren.

A full obituary will be published when available.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Sawyer family, visit Gerri’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

