The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Geraldine M. Sawyer Service Announcement

at

Geraldine “Gerri” M. Sawyer, 79, of Waldoboro, passed away on June 30, 2025, at Windward Gardens in Camden with her loving family by her side.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 10 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery off the Patterson Mill Road in Warren.

A full obituary will be published when available.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Sawyer family, visit Gerri’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^