Geraldine N Hanley, 97, of Newcastle, passed away on the morning of Feb. 17, 2023 at the LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. She was born March 9, 1925 in Pittston. She is the daughter of the late William Atkinson and Blanche Atkinson Blair; stepdaughter of Arthur Blair.

She began her education in a one-room schoolhouse in Pittston, later attending and graduating from Bridge Academy in Dresden. She held many jobs, including working for First National Grocery Store in Damariscotta, as a sales manager for Stanley Home Products, and several branches of First National Bank, of Damariscotta.

In September 1950 she married the love of her life, Oscar Hanley. They spent 35 years together until his passing in 1985. Gerry was devoted to her family, who are eternally grateful for the legacy of the Hanley Family Camp on Damariscotta Lake, where they will be able to continue the tradition of spending quality family time together.

Gerry was very active in the community, through her involvement in several organizations. She was a charter member of the Twin Village Women’s Club, which started in 1947. The club’s main focus was to support The Lincoln Home and the local community. Gerry also served on the board of The Lincoln Home. As a member of the Newcastle Historical Society she worked with Nancy Hartley to compile and publish the book “Cemeteries in Newcastle, Maine 1758-2004.” She donated her time with AFS, Eastern Star, and was an election poll worker for the town of Newcastle, and a member of The Second Congregational Church of Newcastle.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gerry was predeceased by her brothers, Edward (Ed), Richard (Dick); her sister, Peggy Atkinson; and her twin grandsons, Kevin and Keith Morin.

Gerry is survived by her children Deborah Morin (Bob), Dale Smith (Jim), and Timothy Hanley. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Jason Morin (Amy), Amy Smith, Sean Smith (Leanne), Rachal McCormick (T.J.), Ross, Ryan, and Sarah Hanley; six great-grandchildren; Riley, Addison, and Carli Morin, Harper and Hunter McCormick, and Ulysses Smith; several cousins, including Calvin Dodge; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank and is especially grateful to the staff of The Lincoln Home and LincolnHealth for the loving care and comfort given to our mother during her time in your care.

Donations in Geraldine’s memory can be made to a local charity of your choice.

A graveside service will be held at the Bristol Mills Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

