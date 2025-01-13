Gilbert Bradford “Brad” Peakes, of Bucksport, and Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away in his home in Maine on Dec. 27, 2024 after a long battle with lung disease.

Brad was born to Ruth Crosby Robbins Peakes and Gilbert Peakes on March 2, 1949 in Waltham, Mass. Upon graduating from New Hampton School in New Hampshire in 1968, Brad enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was deployed to Vietnam.

After being honorably discharged from the service, Brad married Barbara Long and moved to Waldoboro where he raised his two daughters, Molly and Kristan. After spending time doing various jobs including carpentry and leatherwork, he received a master’s degree in social work from University of New England and began a career helping individuals with physical and mental disabilities.

In 2012, Brad married Jane Norton Greenlaw. They split time between their homes in Bucksport, and Zephyrhills, Fla. They spent quality time together traveling, attending concerts and sports events, as well as, golfing with family and friends. Brad became a bonus dad to Jane’s three boys, Brian, Benjamin, and Brad, as well as a bonus grandfather to their children.

Brad will most be remembered by his willingness to help others live independent, healthy, and meaningful lives. He was always willing to lend a hand, give advice, or just be a support to family members and friends who needed help. He was an active member of several support groups wherever he went.

He will also be remembered for his love of animals, especially dogs. Over the years, his homes were filled with German Shepherds, Irish wolfhounds, Maine coon cats, and many other well-loved pets.

Brad is survived by wife, Jane; daughters, Molly and Kristan; grandchildren, Espen, Emerson, Wisper, and Alexandra; sisters, Denny and Robin; cousins, Jimmy and Roberta; as well as many other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Shirley; brother, Edmund; and cousin, Jenness. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

The family will be holding a graveside memorial at the Veterans’ Cemetery in Augusta later this spring. All family and friends are invited to attend and celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Lincoln County Animal Shelter in Edgecomb through the Midcoast Humane Society at midcoasthumane.org.

