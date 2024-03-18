Gilbert L. Crowell Jr., 73, of Jefferson, passed peacefully at the Maine Veterans’ Homes in Augusta. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 9, 1950 to Gilbert and Nancy Crowell.

He graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1969. He met his life partner, Tracy Jones, in 1978 and they married July 21, 1984. Gilbert served for eight years in the U.S. Air Force. He then worked for Osram Sylvania for 24 years, as well as Rynal, GE, and the Waldoboro Canning Factory. Throughout his life he also worked as a clamdigger, gillnetter, and scallop diver.

His hobbies included skydiving, racing his X19, Hapkido, music events, and spending time in nature. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was preceded by his sister, Patricia Brown. Survivors include his wife, Tracy Crowell, of Waldoboro; children, Raven Crowell and Raina Andersen, both of Wiscasset, and Harmony Dodge, of Waterville; siblings, Carol Nash and John Crowell, of Waldoboro, Roberta Creamer, of Somerville, Willis Crowell, of East Eddington, Henry Crowell, of Florida, Susan Purser, Kenneth and Patricia Crowell, all of Washington state, Richard Crowell, of Georgia, and Nancy (Bridget) Figeroa, of California; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life is planned for late spring. Date to be announced.

