Gina Marie Glidden, 34, of Washington, died unexpectedly on April 14, 2023, in Standish.

Gina was born in Augusta on Nov. 4, 1988, to Ralph Glidden IV and Leeann Condon. Gina was predeceased by her brother, Little Ricky; sister, Mikayla Glidden; father, Ralph “Ricky” Glidden IV; mother, Leeann Condon; and grandfathers, Ralph Glidden III and Maurice Condon.

Gina is survived by her sister, Felichia Glidden, of Liberty; grandmother, Arlene Condon, of Washington; stepfather, Allen Shennett, of Washington; boyfriend, James Shaw; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Gina grew up in Jefferson and Washington and attended local schools. Gina was a hard worker, as a waitress at Longhorn’s Steakhouse in Portland and at Lowe’s in Portland.

Gina was fun, caring, loving, and assertive.

She was a very intelligent young woman who used her own experiences, good or bad, and the struggles she witnessed others going through, to become a passionate leader and advocate for those who hadn’t found their voice. She was extremely motivated to push for law and policy changes to aid the populations that needed someone to bring to light the injustices and ill-treatment they had been withstanding for generations. Her unconditional love for her family and friends and compassion for people in general was so apparent and beautiful, just as she was. She was resilient, a fighter, someone that wasn’t going to give up on humanity no matter what got thrown in her path. As she would say, “I will fight the man” and she wouldn’t stop till she won. She touched the hearts of all that knew her and the impact is one we will all cherish forever. Anyone who knew Gina will never forget her.

A celebration of life to be announced.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

