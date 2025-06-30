Gisele Levesque St. Pierre, 88, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta on June 26, 2025. She was born on July 1, 1936 in Saint Louis-du-Ha! Ha!, Quebec, the daughter of Antoine and Mathilda Boucher Levesque. Gisele grew up in Saint-Louis-du-Ha! Ha!, attending local schools.

She met her husband, Romeo, while working as a certified nursing assistant at the Saint Joseph Sanotarium in St. Basile, New Brunswick. Following their marriage on Sept. 15, 1956, she worked at L’Hotel-Dieu Saint-Joseph, the hospital in Edmundston, New Brunswick. The family moved to Fort Kent in 1967, where she worked at People’s Benevolent Hospital until retiring in 1976 when they moved to Nobleboro.

Gisele enjoyed going camping, playing bingo, doing various crafts, as well as going to gamble at the casinos.

Gisele was a communicant at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Romeo; her brothers, Maurice and Laureat Levesque; and her sister, Cecile Bellavance.

Gisele is survived by daughter, Lise Potter and her husband, Mark, of Bristol; son, Gilles St. Pierre and his wife, Barbara, of Presque Isle; and her son, Marc St. Pierre and his partner, Ryan Mahoney, of Nobleboro. She is also survived by grandchildren, Nicole Trent (Richard), Adam St. Pierre, Jason St. Pierre (Cortney), and Kenny St. Pierre (Megan); as well as great-grandchildren, Colby Plourde, and Brayden, Addison, and Aiden St. Pierre. She is also survived by her sister, Madeleine (Donald) Theriault, of Sherbrooke, Quebec.

At her request there will be no visiting hours. A funeral mass will be celebrated by Father Philip Tracy at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

