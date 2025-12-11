Gladys E. Glidden, 88, died peacefully at home on Dec. 3, 2025, with her loving family by her side.

Gladys was born in Whitefield on Sept. 5, 1937, the daughter of the late Frederick and Annie (Seigars) Tibbetts. She attended local schools and graduated from Wiscasset High School in the class of 1957.

In 1957, she married the love of her life Leo F. Glidden; together they shared 68 years of marriage.

Gladys worked at Hallowell Shoe Co. and then Medomak Canning Co. until their closing. She then went to work at Country Manor Nursing Home until her retirement.

She was a member of the Arlington National Grange for 70 years, Lions Club of Whitefield where she was a life member. Young at Heart Senior Citizens of Whitefield, Senior Citizens of Nobleboro, and longtime member of South Somerville Baptist Church in Somerville.

Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Leo Glidden; a son, Alan Glidden Sr.; two sisters, Minnie and Hazel. She is survived by two grandsons, Corey Glidden, of Jefferson, and Allen Glidden Jr., of Jefferson; great-granddaughter, Ciara Glidden, of Augusta; great grandson, Bodie Rollins, of Augusta; a sister, Jennie Feyler, of Whitefield.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Whitefield Cemetery in Whitefield. Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, ME 04345. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by visiting the Staples Funeral Home website staplesfuneralhome.com.

