Glen Mills, currently of Damariscotta, passed away unexpectedly, after a brief illness on March 30, 2024.

Glen was predeceased by his beloved father, Lawrence J. Mills, of South Thomaston; his mother, Maude Ann Moran, of Rockport; stepmother, Ellie Mills, of South Thomaston; and his older brother, Gary L. Mills, of South Thomaston.

He is survived by his younger brother, Ken Mills and wife, Nancy, of Washington; several nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.

Glen grew up in Knox County with particularly fond memories of “the farm” on Old County Road, where he enjoyed feeding the calves and riding his three-wheeler to bring the cows in for milking or to head down to the rope swing on the back side of Chicky after a long day of haying. As a kid he was often found walking the tracks in the South End of Rockland. He flattened many a penny on those tracks next to his grandmother’s house on Prescott Street. Although Glen traveled later in life, he celebrated his deep roots in the area.

Glen was a cornerstone of the natural food community in Maine, and is known for creating a culture of warmth, familiarity, and collaboration in his work life. Glen had a great sense of humor, was a patient teacher, and could hold a deep conversation while being efficient and productive, striking an impressive balance of interpersonal relationships and effective work ethic. Glen embodied the cooperative values of self-help, self-responsibility, democracy, equality, equity, and solidarity.

Glen savored his simple, quiet life, marveling at the playfulness of his (deceased) beloved dog Adam, or the antics of feline troublemakers, Pixie and Harry. Another evolving love was his extensive saltwater aquarium. A highlight of Glen’s life was learning to pilot helicopters, which quenched his curiosity, reinforced his passion for the Midcoast, and led him to the technology side of the cooperatively-owned natural food business.

Glen leaves behind his partner, Paul Longo; and an extensive collection of family and circle of friends whom he deeply respected and cherished, and who feel all the better for having known him.

With our best guess as to Glen’s wishes, a simple gathering to honor his life and his death will be communicated to his closest friends and family.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

