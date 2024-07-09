After a long bout with illness, Glendon Edwin Jackson passed away peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 13, 2023, in Tampa, Fla., with his family by his side.

Glen was born and raised in Whitefield, attended Husson University in Bangor, and then started his career as a teacher in Broadalbin, N.Y. He retired from the Broadalbin-Perth School district in New York after a long and distinguished career. While at Broadalbin he completed his master’s in education at St. Rose University and served for a time as the union president. Glen was also an accountant at the Saratoga Racetrack in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and managed his own tax service, which he continued to do after relocating to Florida.

Glen raised his two daughters in Saratoga Springs and eventually moved to Dunedin, Fla. where he enjoyed a 20-plus year retirement – traveling often across Europe and the United States to visit friends and family. Glen had many wonderful friends in Florida who often visited with him and accompanied him on many of his adventures. Many thanks to all of them but especially Dr. Joe and Brenda, who helped the family out tremendously over the last few years. You are forever in our hearts. Glen truly enjoyed the time he was able to spend with you all – especially at his favorite place, Brenda’s on the Causeway.

Glen was survived by his brother, David Jackson; sister-in-law, Rose Jackson; daughter, Lisa King and her husband, Mike; daughter, Amy Huntley and her husband, Jim; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

There will not be a service per Glen’s request, and he has been laid to rest in his hometown of Whitefield.

