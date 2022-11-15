Glendon ‘Glenn’ W. Tremblay

A proud Mainer, passionate educator, adoring husband, father, and grandfather, Glenn fought gracefully and valiantly, but eventually succumbed to a recurrence of lymphoma on Nov. 4, 2022.

His boundless curiosity and love for the natural world and for sharing the joys of science and learning touched thousands of lives. A lifelong student of nature and the wonders of the earth, an artist with wood and form, an explorer and activist, the world is diminished by his loss.

A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held in the spring when the birds he so loved will be returning, and his memory is held dear by the wife, children and grandchildren he leaves behind.

In lieu of flowers or items, the family encourages you to contribute to Maine Farmland Trust or Maine Island Heritage Trust.

“This grand show is eternal. It is always sunrise somewhere; the dew is never all dried at once; a shower is forever falling; vapor ever rising.” – John Muir

