Glenn passed away peacefully next to his loving wife and family at his home on Aug. 20, 2020.

Glenn was born on Feb. 14, 1962 to Ronald and Ethelyn Barbour of Waldoboro, where he was raised and lived all of his life.

He graduated in 1980 from Medomak Valley High School. In those years he found his love of wrestling second only to the love of his life, Dawna Barbour.

His love for Dawna didn’t stop there; he got married to his high school sweetheart on Aug. 21, 1982 and never stopped loving her from that day forward, for 38 years and counting. The unconditional, true love most people only get to read about.

Glenn was a jack-of-all-trades: he farmed, clammed, lobstered, cut wood, and did handyman carpentry. Also he was his family’s and friends’ Mr. Fix-It. He was a clever man. There just wasn’t much he couldn’t do and he would be there in a flash for anyone in need. He never stopped long; there was always something that needed to be done or fixed. He worked so hard to create the beautiful life he gave his family.

He has two children, Glenn and Brittany Barbour of Waldoboro; and a bonus daughter and son, Jess and Adam. He led by example of how to be the best dad. He not only raised but coached both of them from the day they were born until his very last breath. He coached wrestling and softball from their first years all the way through high school. He also gained a lot of children through those years; he loved all the kiddos, big and small. He cheered them all on and loved each and every one of them deeply.

Bumpa has three grandchildren who he loved more than life itself. He lived, loved, and breathed Arianna, Rachel, and Tucker, whom he also coached, day in and day out, even if it was from the bleachers or the stands. Their laughs were music to his ears. He loved watching his beautiful girls grow up and he enjoyed riding the skidder, his John Deere tractor, and mowing the lawn with his little man, teaching him the ropes and all he knew along the way. He made a lot of memories with them they will cherish forever in their hearts.

When Glenn wasn’t working he made a little time for himself to enjoy hunting. If you knew him, you’ve heard many stories of those big bucks and hunting stories. He loved his days on the Medomak River. He also enjoyed playing coed softball with his girls, Britt and Jess. He liked hanging out with his friends, whether it was next to the campfire, throwing some horseshoes, behind Hoss’ bar on a Sunday, or up to Moody’s house for some cornhole. He loved to gab; it seemed there was someone he would find to talk to no matter where he was or where he went.

He was predeceased by his loving parents, Ronald and Ethelyn Barbour of Waldoboro; and his father-in-law, Donald Eugley of Waldoboro.

He is survived by his wife, Dawna Barbour; son, Glenn Barbour and his wife Jessica Barbour; daughter, Brittany Barbour and partner Adam Kennard; his three grandchildren, Arianna Kennard, Rachel Barbour, and Tucker Kennard, of Waldoboro; his mother-in-law, Elsie Eugley of Waldoboro; brothers and sisters, Kim Brown and husband Buddy Brown of Nobleboro, Scott Barbour and his partner Michelle of Jefferson, Melissa Barbour of Waldoboro, and Ronald Barbour and wife Laurie of Waldoboro; and many nieces and nephews and a lot of loving friends.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27 at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to share a piece of Bumpa’s heart with the children at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. There will be an account set up at Camden National Bank and a link on Facebook. Bumpa will be sending his strength and courage around Christmastime to the children big and small.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

