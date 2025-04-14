Glenn Michael Dalton, 68, of Winship Green Nursing Home in Bath, died April 9, 2025.

He was born in Damariscotta on Feb. 1, 1957, a son of Gerald L. and Priscilla C. (Colby) Dalton.

He graduated from Traip Academy and was employed with his father and brother as a mechanical insulator.

At the age of 21 in 1978, he was involved in a car accident that left him with a brain injury, but he made the best of it.

He enjoyed life even with his handicap.

Some of his favorite times were spent at “camp” with the family, swimming and eating lobster, clams, and calling the loons.

He is survived by his brother, Jerry Dalton and his wife, Nancy, of Wiscasset; two sisters, Cathy Dalton and husband, Pat Hoy, of the Villages, Fla. and Cindy Flores and her husband, Tony, of Rochester, N.H.; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the wonderful, loving, caring staff at Winship Green and the excellent care from Constellations Hospice Group.

A burial with family will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Constellations Hospice Group or Brain Injury Association of America-Maine at biausa.org.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, at 819 High St. in Bath.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

