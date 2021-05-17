Glenn M. Lewis, 65, of Waldoboro, formerly of Wiscasset, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Togus VA in Augusta after a long battle with cancer.

Glenn grew up in Wiscasset, the son of George “Glen” and Elinor (Sproul) Lewis. He graduated from Wiscasset High School and went into the U.S. Air Force. He was employed at Bath Iron Works for 12 years and dug worms up and down the coast of Maine for many years.

One of his favorite pastimes was to wheel and deal, which he did all over the state.

Glenn is survived by his sister, Janet Fairfield and her husband Gary of Brunswick; one nephew, Shaun Fairfield and his wife Kelly of Auburn; one niece, Kimberly Lincoln and her husband Mark of Wiscasset; one great-niece, Kaitlin Lincoln; and two great-nephews, Jameson Lincoln and Sawyer Fairfield; his significant other, Melody Rose of Waldoboro; and the members of the Irons family.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset with military honors. A gathering will follow at the Wiscasset Community Center.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

