Glenys Page, 93, passed away March 26, 2021 with her two daughters, Janis Esliger and Patricia Zacchera, by her side in Denver, N.C. Born Aug. 4, 1927 in Waldoboro, she was the youngest child of the late William and Lillian (Mank) Johns.

She was a feisty woman known for her independence and spunk. She moved to Connecticut at age 17 from meager beginnings in Maine and began working at Marlin Rockwell. She married Charles P. Page in 1945 and started a family.

During her life, she owned a real estate agency, opened a dress shop, worked at Valles Steakhouse, and had a large network of friends and family. She later returned to Maine to care for her mother, creating spectacular gardens, joining the historical society, and checking up on relatives. She spent time in Florida, keeping busy and soaking up the sunshine. She was always up for a party and enjoyed dressing in her finest when given the opportunity. Her fighting spirit served her well up to her last moments on Earth.

Glenys is survived by her three children, Janis Esliger and her husband Dennis of Denver, N.C., Patricia Zacchera of Huntersville, N.C., and Charles E. Page and late wife Cathi of Englewood, Fla. She has five grandchildren, Richard Russo, Randall Russo, Jason Zacchera, Kevin Zacchera, and Alycia McNutt; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three sisters, Elizabeth Burns, Phyllis Sidelinger, and Frances Deprey; and a brother, William Mank.

A memorial service in Maine will be scheduled for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County, N.C.

