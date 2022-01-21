Gloria Arlene Hannan, 79, of Rockland, passed away Jan. 20, 2022. Gloria was born on March 13, 1943, to parents Irving Keizer and Arlene (Mason) Keizer in Rockland.

Gloria grew up in the Rockland area where she attended local schools.

Gloria held various small jobs including watching small children at her home. Many of these children she kept in touch with into adulthood.

Gloria loved God and her family. Some of her greatest joys included her family, preparing special birthday meals for her loved ones, getting her hair, makeup and nails done.

She is predeceased by her parents, Irving and Arlene Keizer; her husband, Bob; her daughter, Sheila; siblings, Ronald and Ruth; and her great-grandson, Dawson.

Gloria is survived by her sons, Timothy Scott Robinson, of Friendship, and Kevin Pratt, of Rockland; daughter-in-law, Angela Robinson, of Friendship; sister, Carolyn Robinson, of Warren; grandson, Timothy “Scotty” Robinson, of Friendship; granddaughters, Savannah Robinson, of Friendship, Kaayla Pratt, of Rockland, Nikki Pratt, of Rockland, Tasia Whittier, of Lincolnville, and Misti McKellar, of Augusta; and grandson, Chris McKellar, of Appleton. Additionally, Gloria is survived by her 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; her cat, Peanut; and her life-long friends, Sharon, Roy and Laura; and nieces, nephews and extended family.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Village Cemetery in Thomaston to be announced at a later date.

Donations may be made in Gloria’s name to the Pope Memorial Humane Society, 25 Buttermilk Lane, Thomaston, ME 04861; or Mobius Inc., 319 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Hall’s of Thomaston has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

