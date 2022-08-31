Gloria passed away Aug. 18, 2022 and went to be with her heavenly father, Jesus Christ.

She was born May 7, 1940 to Charles and Mildred Russell and was one of six children. She grew up in Whitefield. She went to the Whitefield school and graduated from Erskine Academy. She married Charles Bailey on Feb. 18, 1961. He was in the service and she traveled with him as he served. When they came home, she began working. She worked at Wiscasset Fuel and Central Maine Power Co., and she was a caregiver to the elderly. She loved that job and did it for as long as she was able to work. Gloria was a caring person and it made her very happy whenever she could help someone.

Gloria was a member of Edgecomb Community Church. She served as a deacon and was very active in church activities. She loved working in the kitchen, the thrift shop, and assisting at food sales. She also loved bringing food to these sales so she could make money for the church. She was famous for her baked beans, brownies, and her whoopie pies.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Bailey; her parents, Charles and Mildred Russell; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Linwood Bailey and Rossetta; her brothers-in-law, Linwood Bailey, Sidney Burns, Kenwood Wright, and Benjamin Bailey; her mother, Robert and his wife, Reta; her sister, Beverly Trask and her husband, Garth; her sister, Dorothy Bodge; her brother-in-law, Lester Dancer; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Colpitt and husband, Tom.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Bailey, and his wife, Deb Sue; her grandson, Steven and his partner, Samantha; her granddaughter, Adriana Bailey, and her partner, Drew Ford; her great-grandchildren, Harrah Ford, and Stella Bailey; her brother, Phillip Russell and his wife, Barbara; her sister, Louise Dancer; her brother-in-law, Ronald Bodge; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Alna Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her memory may be made to the Edgecomb Community Church, P.O. Box 113, Edgecomb, ME 04556.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

