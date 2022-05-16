Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Gloria Keizer Hannan Service Announcement

at

A graveside service for Gloria Keizer Hannan, who passed away, Jan. 20, 2022, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at The Village Cemetery, Erin St., Thomaston.

Hall Funeral and Cremation Services, 78 Main St. has care of the arrangements.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^