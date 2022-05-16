A graveside service for Gloria Keizer Hannan, who passed away, Jan. 20, 2022, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at The Village Cemetery, Erin St., Thomaston.
Hall Funeral and Cremation Services, 78 Main St. has care of the arrangements.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
A graveside service for Gloria Keizer Hannan, who passed away, Jan. 20, 2022, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at The Village Cemetery, Erin St., Thomaston.
Hall Funeral and Cremation Services, 78 Main St. has care of the arrangements.