Gloria M. Romero, a resident of Winchendon, Mass., passed away peacefully at her home on March 9, 2023, at the age of 92.

Gloria Lucrecia Morales Anaya de Romero was born on Oct. 18, 1930, in the city of Parral in Chihuahua, Mexico, the daughter of Rosendo Morales and Herminia Anaya de Morales. She graduated from the National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry. It was there that she met the love of her life, Xavier Romero. The two were married in her hometown of San Francisco del Oro on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1957. In August of 1962, Xavier was offered a job in Snowflake, Ariz., and the couple decided to move there along with their three children, Xavier Jr., David, and Gloria. After a few years, the family moved to Newport, Ore., then to Samoa, Calif., and then to St. Helens, Ore. In each new town, they welcomed a new child: first, Daniel, then Albert, then Linda.

Between 1971 and 1990, the family moved coast to coast several times, including many memorable years in Woodland, before finally settling in Lincoln. Gloria and Xavier lived happily together in Lincoln for 25 years, where they were members of St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church. After her husband’s passing in 2012, Gloria spent the next several winters visiting her children around the country, but after seven years, she decided to permanently move to Winchendon, Mass., to live closer to her children. She resided with her son Dan, his wife Shelly, and their family.

Gloria was an amazing mother and grandmother and was always a brilliant tutor, especially in math, science, and Spanish, to her children and grandchildren. Her family was continually awed by her ability to recollect chemical symbols and the most complicated mathematical formulas from memory. Throughout her life, her mind remained sharp and her memory remarkable; in remembering events long past, she could always recall the smallest details, including names, dates, and locations. She demonstrated mastery of her second language by her prolific reading of great literature and by her proficiency in solving difficult crossword puzzles. She was also an excellent artist, and she enjoyed knitting and needlepoint; all of her children’s homes are graced with her handmade treasures.

Gloria was an avid fan of all major sports, but especially football. Her favorite teams were the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the New England Patriots; she enjoyed rooting for these teams together with her family.

Gloria was a devout Catholic all of her life, and she raised her children to be active in the faith as well. Her patience, gentleness, and strength were an inspiration to her family and to all who knew her. Most recently, she was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Winchendon, Mass. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated there at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. She will be laid to rest at 1:30 that afternoon, next to her beloved husband, in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Nashua, N.H.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Xavier; her brother, Victor; and her sister, Herminia. She is survived by her six children, Xavier, David, Gloria, Dan, Albert, and Linda, and their spouses Cheri, Lisa, Jay, Shelly, Crystal, and Robert. She is also survived by 27 grandchildren, Xavier Thomas, Christine, Teresa, Timothy, Andrew, Christopher, Nicholas, Elaine, and Megan; David Matthew, Allison, Tyler, Christopher, and Erika; Michael, Philip, and Anna; Daniel James, Alex, Nicole, and Rachel; Jenna, Addyson, and Christopher; Chris, Matthew, and Hannah. She is survived by two great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Josephine. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Victor, Raul, Martha, Octavio, Hector, and Myriam; as well as by many beloved family members on her husband’s side of the family.

