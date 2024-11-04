Gloria Mae Ouellette, 84, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Nov. 2, 2024.

Gloria was born on Oct. 2, 1940 in Rockland, to Edna Overlock Dickson and Alexander Dickson. Gloria attended local schools in Gardiner. She graduated from University of Maine at Augusta with a degree in nursing.

Gloria worked as a registered nurse at the VA Hospital at Togus for many years until she retired in 2002.

During her younger years, she loved reading, going fishing, and dancing with her husband, Frank Ouellette. Later in life she enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, and especially chatting on the phone with family and friends.

Gloria was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Frank Ouellette; sisters, Marie Wallace and Rosalyn Brown; mother, Edna Cressey and stepfather, Everett Cressey.

Gloria is survived by her daughters, Laurie Collins and her husband, Steve, of Waldoboro, and Debbie Collemer and her husband, Frank, of Warren; grandchildren, Chrissy Kelley, of Bremen, Maegan Foley, of Rockport, Hillary Jackson, of Waldoboro, Hannah Collins, of Waldoboro, and Greg Collins, of Waldoboro; and many great-grandchildren.

Family and close friends are invited to join us at a graveside service to celebrate Gloria’s life to be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Riverside Cemetery, Route 32 in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

