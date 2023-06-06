Gorden Edwin Simmons Sr., 81, of Friendship, passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at his home on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing.

He was born in Friendship on May 2, 1942 to his parents Clifton (Keek) and Ernestine (Tena) Simmons. He attended local schools, including Waldoboro High School.

In March of 1964, he enlisted in the Navy and served until his honorable discharge in January 1970. While on leave in April of 1964, he married the love of his life, Barbara Lee Abbott, of Boothbay Harbor.

Gorden was very proud to serve in the Navy and remained a patriot until his passing. He especially enjoyed having conversations with the younger generation and their experiences, including James Day and his current service in the Marine Corps.

Following his military service, Gorden worked at the Maine State Prison as a prison guard. He worked as a local carpenter before embarking on a 29-year career at Bath Iron Works; he was a much respected and well-liked member of the carpenter shop.

On the weekends in his retirement, Gorden would often be found – in his words – “tinkering” around in his garage on various projects. He enjoyed the local stock car racing scene and spent endless summer evenings sitting in the bleachers at the Wiscasset Speedway alongside his trusted wingman, his son, Darren Simmons. As a motorcyclist, he and wife, Barbara, added many miles on his various Honda Goldwings. He passed this love of motorcycles down to both of his sons.

A family man, first and foremost, Gorden devoted his life to them with a passion. He loved his granddaughters, Danika and Kristen Simmons, as if they were his own kids. Gorden and his wife took the girls on many trips, including the Niagara Falls in Canada and a month-long cross-country road trip to Arizona. Gorden and his wife gave them many memories that will last a lifetime.

He was preceded by his parents, Clifton Simmons and Ernestine Simmons, of Friendship; in-laws, Ralph and Mae Abbott, of Boothbay Harbor; and brother, Venson Simmons, of Friendship.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Barbara Simmons, of Friendship; son, Darren Simmons and his wife, Susan Simmons, of Friendship; son, Gorden Jr. and his fiance, Jenny Pease, of Union; brother, Theodore Simmons, of Friendship; brother, Douglas Simmons and his wife, Sheryl Simmons; granddaughters, Danika Simmons, of Rockland, and Kristen Simmons, of Friendship; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Everett Stanton, of Rockland; and various nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to celebrate Gorden’s life will be held at 3 p.m. at the Harbor Cemetery in Friendship. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

