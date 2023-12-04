Gordon A. Frizzell, 76, of Jefferson, passed away on the morning of Dec. 1, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Born on Jan. 2, 1947 in Boothbay Harbor, he was the son of Robert and Wilma (Leavitt) Frizzell.

Gordon grew up in Boothbay Harbor, attended local schools and graduated from Boothbay Region High School. While there, he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball.

He worked as an EMT and fireman in Boothbay Harbor for many years, and took over the family business of Frizzell Chevrolet. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved buying and selling real estate.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, David Frizzell.

Gordon is survived by his companion and wife of 33 years, Janice Frizzell; sister, Linda Bruhmuller and family; daughter, Elizabeth Frizzell; sons, Robert Frizzell, Corey Frizzell, and Justin Frizzell; stepdaughters, Andrea Hallinan and Casey Bradford; grandchildren, Christopher Graves, Aaron Durgan, Sara Durgan, Kendra Brewer, Isaiah Bradford, and Serenity Bradford; and one great-grandchild, Carter Graves.

At Gordon’s request, there will be no service.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

