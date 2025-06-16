The Lincoln County News
Gordon ‘Buddy’ Blank Service Announcement

at

Gordon “Buddy”/“Bugzy” Blank, 82, of New Harbor, passed away at his home on the afternoon of June 14, 2025 after a period of declining health.

A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.mm to noon, on Sunday, June 29, at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.


