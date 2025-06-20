Gordon E. Blank, fondly known as “Bugz,” passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2025, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with health issues. He was 82 years old. Born on Sept. 28, 1942 in Lynn, Mass., he was the son of Gordon and Rita (Hayes) Blank. Gordon lived a life rooted in the communities of Jefferson, Pemaquid, and New Harbor.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Lynne Hanna Blank; daughters, Layne Blank Kaler and her husband, Jimmy, of Newcastle, and Catherine “DeeDee” Blank, of New Harbor. He was a proud grandfather to Kaitlin and Austin Kaler and his partner, Amber; great-grandson, James; and great-granddaughter, Millie; sister-in-law, Nancy; and brother-in-law, Andrew Ungerson (Patti), of Billerica, Mass. Gordon also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, including Marcie and Brad Davis, Michael and Audrey Hanna, Nathanial and Carl Hanna, Ken and Leandra Hanna, Celia and Drew Ungerson; and his sister Phyllis’ six boys: Tim, Chris, Dale, Shawn, Kevin, and Michael Feltis.

Gordon was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Phyllis Feltis; brother-in-law, Clayton Feltis; father-in-law, Carl Melville Hanna; and mother-in-law, Catherine Benner Hanna; and brothers-in-law, Fred Hanna and Kenneth Hanna.

A hardworking man, Gordon began his career working in the woods with a team of horses and continued with clamming and fishing. He worked as a carpenter alongside his father-in-law before finding his favorite job in well drilling, most notably with Reilly Well Drilling, which allowed him to travel and work in many different places.

Gordon was deeply devoted to his family, who were the center of his world. He had a lifelong love for dogs, old cars, hunting, boating, and fishing, but above all, it was his family that brought him the greatest joy. No matter what career path he followed, his unwavering commitment to those he loved always came first. That devotion remained steadfast throughout his life, right up until the very end.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A gathering will follow at his home in New Harbor.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

