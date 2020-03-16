Gordon E. Fossett, 87, of Round Pond, passed away on the morning of March 11 at Round Pond Green, less than two months after the passing of his loving wife, Patricia. Born on May 20, 1932, Gordon was the loving father of Sue, and grandfather to Sophia.

A celebration of life for both Pat and Gordon will be held, and announced, at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

