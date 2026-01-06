Gordon Fletcher, 57, of Bristol, passed away at his home on the morning of Dec. 22, 2025. Born in Rhode Island on Dec. 16, 1968, he was the son of R. Ian and Joan (Zara) Fletcher.

Gordon spent his adolescence in Bristol where he attended Great Salt Bay Community School, Bristol, and Lincoln Academy, before living and traveling all over the United States. He ultimately returned, and settled down in Bristol for the last 22 years of his life.

Gordon had a knack for always being prepared for anything. He loved the outdoors infinitely; many of his stories involved his time beargrassing in the mountains. He was an excellent longtime snowboarder with a gift for shredding powder. He truly loved hunting, free-climbing, sailing, and diving, among many other outdoor activities. Gordon was an extremely skilled and talented athlete.

These passions were only rivaled by his love for his daughter, Caeli. He was an engaging storyteller with a gift for conversation; hours could pass with you unable to escape his company. He enjoyed sharing his life and always appreciated a listener.

Gordon was predeceased by his father, R. Ian Fletcher; and his sister, Christopher “Robin” Fletcher.

He is survived by his daughter, Caeli Fletcher, of New Harbor.

A celebration of life for Gordon will be held in the future, with details being announced as soon as they are finalized. Condolences and messages for his daughter and family may be expressed by visiting his memorial page at stronghancock.com.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

