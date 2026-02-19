Gordon K. Winchenbach, 90, of Friendship, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2026, at the Homestead in Cushing.

Gordon was born on Aug. 13, 1935 in Friendship, the son of Kenneth and Eleanor (Pottle) Winchenbach. He grew up in Friendship and attended local schools before going on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine at Orono. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of Captain.

Following his military service, Gordon worked and became President for Boston Feed Supply, where he built a successful career and many lasting friendships. A very social man by nature, Gordon was known for his friendly demeanor and love of conversation.

In his free time, Gordon enjoyed golfing, feeding the ducks and geese around the pond, and tinkering around the house or in the garage. He was very active in the Friendship United Methodist Church and deeply involved in his community volunteering at the Friendship Museum. On occasion, he would delight parade-goers by driving floats in the Friendship parades with his golf cart.

Gordon is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia L. Winchenbach, of Friendship; his daughter, Gina P. Berkes and her husband, John, of Riverview, Fla.; his sons, Alan W. Winchenbach, of Seminole, Fla., and Charles G. Winchenbach and his wife, Erika, of Waldoboro. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren: Zachary Berkes, of Tampa, Fla.; Emily Snedeker and her husband, Ashe, of San Antonio, Texas; Lillian M. Winchenbach, of Nobleboro; and Brennen E. Winchenbach, Mikayla R. Maschino, and Tycen D. Maschino, all of Waldoboro.

A service will be held at the Friendship United Methodist Church in Friendship at 24 Main St., Friendship, ME 04574, on April 11 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friendship United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a memory or condolence with the Winchenbach family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

