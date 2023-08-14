Gregory M. Holmes, 55, passed away unexpectedly July 31, 2023, doing what he loved, operating his business. Greg was born March 22, 1968, in Rockland, the son of the late Joyce Jackson and Frank “Beanie” Holmes Jr. Greg grew up in Waldoboro, Rockland, and Port Clyde, graduating from Georges Valley High School in 1987.

Greg was an extremely hard worker and began mowing lawns at an early age, which later led to providing caretaking services. He worked at Creek Hill and also lumped fish. After he graduated, he worked for his brother, Capt. Randy Cushman, for nine years as a crewman on the F/V Starbuck, F/V Bluewater III, and F/V Ella Christine, fishing out of South Bristol and Port Clyde. Greg and his brother once caught 21,000 pounds of codfish is just one day. His brother noted that Greg was the best crewman he ever had.

When the National Marine Fisheries Service started a retraining program, Greg went to school for truck driving and obtained his commercial driver’s license. This started his career and business transporting groundfish and shrimp for a fleet of 10-15 fishing vessels. He later added trucking lobsters and lobster bait.

In 2004, he met his soulmate and best friend, Christa Elwell, whom he married. They built a home together and enjoyed being a family. For 25 years, Greg owned and operated Wa2Much Trucking, servicing the needs of local fishermen and working with St. George Marine and O’Hara Corporation.

To anyone that was fortunate to know Greg, his gregarious personality and infectious smile were captivating. He had a fabulous sense of humor, and his retelling of events often left listeners in stitches, as well as his innate ability to laugh at himself. He was very perceptive and had a way of making everyone he interacted with feel welcome. He was kind and generous, willing to assist anyone in need. Greg was extremely loyal and genuine, the real deal. His incredible work ethic was known by all who knew him.

Greg enjoyed fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, and riding his motorcycles and snowmobile. He was proud of providing and supporting his family and greatly enjoyed his newest role as “Bampi” to his granddaughter, Aubs.

He was predeceased by his father, Frank Holmes Jr.; his mother, Joyce Jackson; his father, Lee Cushman; his father-in-law, Gordon Blackler; his grandparents, Merrill and Dorothy ‘Dot’ Jackson and Alice and F. Marshall Holmes; as well as his ‘best dog in the world,’ Gunther.

Survivors include his wife, Christa Elwell; children, Katie Holmes, of Martinsville, Jessica Gerrish, of West Gardiner, and Cameron Gerrish, of Odessa, Del.; granddaughter, Aubriella Ames, of Martinsville; mother, Linda Cushman Willey McIntyre (Floyd), of N. Springfield, Vt.; stepfather, Donald Prior, of Thomaston; stepmother, Kathy Holmes, of Waldoboro; mother-in-law, Linda Rice Minzy (Richard), of Warren; and father-in-law, Jerry Elwell (Sarah), of Damariscotta.

His sister, Lori Hartin (Sterling), of Millinocket; brothers, Toby Teele (Sarah Taylor), of Warren, Gary Holmes (Lisa), of Waldoboro, and Corey Holmes, of Whitefield. Port Clyde brothers, Randy Cushman (Melanie), Dennis Cushman (Rosemary), Gerry Cushman (Karan), and Michael Cushman (Cassie Clough). Brothers-in-law, Gabriel Elwell (Lindsay), of New Freedom, Pa. and Todd Elwell (Carina), of Newton, Mass.

His close friends, William Iliffe Jr. and Robert Morris, of Tenants Harbor; his O’Hara family, Wyatt Anderson, of Rockland, and Seth Anderson, of Lincolnville. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Major McKinley; his tolerated, but beloved rescue cat, Tart; and his beloved grandcat, Curley; along with many other relatives.

Greg was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A private burial was held at Seaside Cemetery in Tenants Harbor. A celebration of life befitting Greg will be held from 4-9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at Saltwater Fields Event Center in S. Thomaston.

Donations may be made in Greg’s memory to the Pope Memorial Humane Society, 25 Buttermilk Lane, Thomaston, ME 04861

Services are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home of Thomaston. To extend online condolences, light a candle, or share a story or photo, visit Greg’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

