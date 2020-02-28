Gregory Lee Lemar, 59, of Dresden, died on Feb. 23, 2020 at Moosehead Lake in Greenville in a snowmobile accident while he and his wife enjoyed a sport they loved.

Beginning at the age of 10, Greg began digging worms alongside his dad and brothers. In the 1980’s he drove eighteen wheelers where he got the nickname “Gearjammer.” For 40 years he cut and sold Christmas trees with his best friend, David Cronk, and later with his brother, Kevin. He opened Greg’s Used Autos in 1985 where he sold and repaired secondhand vehicles.

Greg loved digging marine worms which he considered the perfect way to make money and exercise at the same time. He enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, deep-sea fishing, playing slots at the casinos, and vacationing with his wife and friends. He bought and “flipped” houses with his wife and figured that if he could make five bucks on it, why not? He loved bonfires, enjoyed drinking beer with his friends, and “tearing up” through the north woods. Going on adventures with his wife and dog, Whitey, and spending Funday Sundays with them were the highlights of his week.

Greg was a member of the following clubs: Auto Auction of New England, Southern Auto Auction, Acadia Auto Auction, and “The Fun Club” which consisted of weekend warriors on the river or on the snow.

Greg was predeceased by his father, Raymond Lemar; and his brother, Robert Lemar.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Lemar of Dresden; his son, Raymond Gregory Lemar of Dresden; brothers, George and his wife Tamara Lemar, and Kevin and long-time companion Paula Beckett of Wiscasset; his mother, Elzada Lemar of Dresden; and several nieces.

Greg was loved and will be missed by his wife and family as well as his many friends.

A graveside service will be held in the spring for family members and close friends.

A celebration of Greg’s life is scheduled to take place in July of 2020 for all to come.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Greg Lemar Scholarship Fund at First National Bank, 39 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578.

This scholarship fund is established for students in high school who plan to further their studies at a vocational or trade school.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Condolences may be expressed at kincerfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

