Gretchen Greenleaf, 47, of Westport Island, passed with her loving mother and brother holding her at MaineGeneral Medical Center, Augusta on Sabbath, June 6, 2020.

Gretchen was born on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 1972 at Parkview Hospital, Brunswick to Frankie T. Greenleaf Jr., and Karen Cunningham Greenleaf. The family was complete as she joined her older brother Tyler.

Gretchen faced many physical challenges but always maintained her sweet, patient, loving spirit. She enjoyed music and her pets, but most of all loved family and friends. Gretchen also enjoyed many family outings to Walt Disney World and the Great Smoky Mountains as well as lots of day trips to unknown destinations.

She was lovingly cared for at home for 45 years by family and a few special caregivers. The past few years she was a resident at Klearview Manor in Fairfield where she received excellent care.

Gretchen’s beloved dad passed to his rest just months ago on Aug. 29, 2019. She is survived by her mother Karen Greenleaf; brother, Tyler Greenleaf; nephew, Noah Greenleaf; sister-in-law, Anne E. Clifford; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends; a well as her Brunswick Seventh Day Adventist Church family.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 21 at 3 p.m. at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Birch Point Road, Wiscasset.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond.

