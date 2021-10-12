Guy Donald Benner, 81, died at his home in Jefferson on Oct. 11, 2021, with his loving family. He was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Nobleboro to Guy B. Benner and Ruth M. (Winslow) Benner. He graduated from Medomak Valley High School and graduated from the Police Academy in 1971.

He worked as a police officer from the town of Waldoboro for 26 years. He also was a farmer and sold eggs, milk, butter, and meat. After retirement, he worked for the Knox and Lincoln County courts for approximately four years.

In his spare time, Guy enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Orff Corner Church in Waldoboro.

He was predeceased by his parents, Guy and Ruth Benner; son-in-law, Car Mason; and grandson, Paul Mason.

He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Staley of Waldoboro; Marie Benner of Herman; Brenda J. Mason of Levant; Cindy Leeman of Gardiner; and Sheila Henderson and husband, Bruce of Stetson; sons, Donald D. Benner and wife, Deborah of Warren; and Kendall Benner and wife, Beth Anne of Round Hill, Va.; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; and one brother, Arthur W. Benner and wife, Virginia of Caribou; nieces, nephews; and special nephew, David Benner and wife, Diane.

Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Hall’s of Waldoboro. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Orff’s Corner Church in Waldoboro. Interment will follow at the Orff-Achorn Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

