Gwendolyn “Gwen” Torrey, aged 85, of Asheville, N.C., passed away Nov. 5, 2025.

Gwen was born Jan. 1, 1940, in Dover-Foxcroft and raised in Wiscasset. She loved teaching and taught gifted education in West Virginia. She loved family, dogs (especially Labradors), playing board games, and visiting beaches, museums, and lighthouses.

In addition to her parents, Gwen is preceded in passing by her first husband, Donald Cowan; second husband, Richard Torrey; daughter, Valerie Cowan; and grandson, Jason Cowan.

Gwen is survived by her children, Gregory (Debbie) Cowan, Donna Marcelo, Mike (Karen) Cowan, Kat Moore, and Steve Cowan; brothers, Stuart (LaVerne) Wyman, John (Joanne) Wyman, and Llewellyn (Betty) Wyman; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held June 13, 2026 at 11 a.m. in Dover-Foxcroft.

