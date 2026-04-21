With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of H. Edith Winchenbach, who left this world on April 19, 2026, at the age of 90. Born on March 31, 1936 in Washington to Carleton S. Simmons Sr. and Grace M. (Forrest) Simmons, Edith was a vibrant soul who dedicated her life to those she loved and the community she cherished.

Growing up alongside her siblings Carleton, Bert, Mary, and Dorothy in Damariscotta and Milo, Edith developed a strong sense of family that shaped her life. After graduating from Lincoln Academy, Edith worked at Sylvania in Waldoboro. She then shared her passion for cooking as a beloved cook at Medomak Valley High School, where she served many students with love and warmth.

Edith enjoyed a variety of activities that showcased her spirited nature. Whether it was crocheting beautiful pieces, tending to her vibrant garden bursting with flowers and vegetables, or enjoying nature while hunting, she embraced life to the fullest. The joys of being on the boat hauling traps, digging clams, and picking crabmeat were among her favorite pastimes, offering her a connection to the ocean she adored. Edith was also known for her lively dancing and thrilling snowmobiling adventures in Farmington, adding an infectious energy to every moment spent with friends and family.

Edith is predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter Winchenbach Sr.; her parents, her brothers, and her cherished dachshunds, Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and Lucky.

She is lovingly remembered by her partner of many years, John Ell, of Waldoboro; her daughter, Deborah Ell, of Wiscasset; her son, Walter Winchenbach Jr. and his wife Kathleen, of Franklin, Va.; and her sister, Mary Rolerson, of Waldoboro. Edith was a proud grandmother to four grandchildren, a great-grandmother to nine, and a great-great-grandmother to five. She also leaves behind a special nephew, Dana Rolerson Jr., along with a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews who will always remember her laughter and kindness.

Edith’s life was a testament to love, resilience, and joy. In honor of her memory, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Memorial donations in Edith’s name may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Winchenbach family, please visit Edith’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

