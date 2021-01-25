Hale Sparrow, of Bristol, and very recently of Chase Point in Damariscotta, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021 at the age of 96. Hale and his wife, Bea, lived on the Benner Road in Bristol. Until 1996, they heated only with wood, and Hale loved to cut his own firewood.

He enjoyed antique truck shows and he usually did the fair circuit across New England.

In his younger years, after his honorable discharge from the Army, he hauled wood, worked on power lines, and was a volunteer for the Bristol Mills Militia where he was known for pulling the cannon with his oxen during annual parades.

Hale loved dancing and country music, and could be seen at local dance halls, swinging around the ladies well into his 90s.

He was predeceased by his wife, Bea; and sons, Willard, Joel, and Charles Sparrow.

Hale is survived by daughters, Simone Rodgers and Kathy Sparrow.

A private graveside service will be held in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Freedom in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

