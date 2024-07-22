It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Hannah Margaret Sieracki, age 34, who died in a tragic accident on July 15, 2024. She was a cherished and caring family member, friend, and partner. Her positive and adventurous outlook on life will forever be missed.

She was born on Oct. 22, 1989 in Williamsburg, Va. She moved with her family to Maine when she was two years old, and it was here that she developed a love of the outdoors.

She attended the Edgecomb Eddy School and Wiscasset High School. She went on to earn a BA from Whitman College and a BSRN from the University of Montana. She was a registered nurse at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena, Mont. Her passion was the outdoors and she thrived on pushing herself physically and mentally to run further, climb higher, and ski faster. She actively worked on making the world more just.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Julia and Harry Staveley; as well as her paternal grandparents, Isa and Edward Sieracki.

She is survived by her partner, Brad DeFrees, and his parents, Linda and Hal DeFrees; her mother, Pamela Staveley and her partner, Gary Lee; her father, Michael Sieracki and his wife, Laura Sebastianelli; and her sister, Rita Pierce and her husband, Sean Pierce.

Also surviving are her uncle, Fred Sieracki and his wife, Sheryl Sieracki; uncle, Paul Sieracki and his partner, Sharon Walker; aunt, Joan Fennekohl and her husband, Eric Fennekohl; uncle, John Sieracki and his partner, Rhonda Cobham-Sander; as well as cousins, Katie Sieracki, Helen Sieracki and husband, Scott Reichert, and Sebastian Stiles-Sieracki. In addition she had many, many friends in New England and Montana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montana Nurses Association at mtnurses.org.

Services are pending at this time.

