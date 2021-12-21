Harlow Sewall Waltz Sr., 52, of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The youngest of five children, he was affectionately referred to as “The Baby.”

Harlow was a graduate of Lincoln Academy and the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. He was invited to be a guest presenter in de-escalating situations and physical restraints. His law enforcement career included work in Wiscasset, Damariscotta, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Harlow really enjoyed hunting and fishing. He extended the season through muzzle and bow hunting. He also loved to go target shooting and ice fishing. He especially delighted in spending time with friends and family. Enjoying their company around the fire pit, barbecues, as well as going out dancing and doing his splits on the dance floor.

He was a collector of firearms and all types of authentic weaponry, truly enjoyed his western and camo wear, and when he had his motorcycle, he loved going out on the beautiful days in the sun and the feeling of being completely free.

He was predeceased by his mother, Kathy; and his brother, Frank.

He is survived by his son, Harlow Waltz Jr.; his father, Frank; and brothers, Arthur, Ira, Dana and their families. He is also survived by nine nieces and nephews; and five great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life is being scheduled for a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

