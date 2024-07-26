Harold “Bud” James Lewis died peacefully at his home with his family, on July 24, 2024. Bud was born on Jan. 4, 1946 in Waterbury, Conn., to parents Harold C. Lewis and Althea Schaff Lewis, of Naugatuck, Conn.

In 1968 he married Susan H. Lewis (Hedberg). He is survived by his wife of 56 years and their children, Erica A. Hutchinson and husband, Tom, of Hampden and Matthew J. Lewis and wife, Jennifer, of Nobleboro; his grandson, Parker J. Kimball and girlfriend, Nellie Bush, of Bangor; siblings, Madeline Daigneault, John Lewis, Althea Boyd, Rindi Taylor (deceased), Karen Thompson, and Charles Lewis.

Bud graduated from Naugatuck High School in Connecticut, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in history from Southern Connecticut State University, and a master of education from Boston College. He is a veteran of the Connecticut National Guard.

Bud truly lived a life of service. In his professional career, he worked to serve the blind and visually impaired community. In his time as Director of Services for the Central Association for the Blind in Utica, N.Y. he started in the role of mobility instructor, but quickly found his calling was training and supervising staff. This continued when he took the role as Director of the Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired for the State of Maine, where he oversaw all services and programs including job training, education, mobility, and recreation. His deep and total commitment to this community impacted thousands of lives across the state of Maine. Not only blind and visually impaired individuals that were served by these programs, but colleagues benefitted from his humor, passion, intellect, and often his automotive knowledge.

Every day his service was evident. Through his work for the town of Nobleboro for over 20 years, he served as Town Selectman and Chair of the Planning board, along with providing support to staff and towns people. His service extended to his years at the Wiscasset Congregational Church. He served in several leadership roles, but his most loved time was singing in the choir. He always made sure to share his leadership with community organizations. Skidompha Library benefitted from his deep passion for reading and learning. He served on the Skidompha board for many years. Two Rivers Regional Jail provided Bud the opportunity to help shape its role in the community by serving as chair of their board through several phases of its development and completion. In 2016 Bud received the Francis Perkins award for his work with the Lincoln County Democratic party. This was a culmination of many years of service with the Democratic party.

Bud’s life of service also included a lifelong passion for cars; foreign sports cars in particular. Through the years, he had unique and often rare cars in his garage or yard! If you inquired as to what was under the cover, you would be treated to an impassioned conversation about why that particular car was interesting and worth experiencing. In his younger years he raced hill climbs, autocross, and racetrack events. Much time was spent watching in-person and televised motorsports. Anything with a motor was worth paying attention to.

Bud’s greatest passion was his family. His wife, Sue, and his children, Erica and Matthew, were always the focus of his thoughts and deeds. As the family grew with children’s spouses and grandchildren, he also surrounded them with his unconditional love and support. There was never a moment that his family doubted that they were loved deeply by an exceptional person.

There will be a memorial service and reception at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m.

Anyone who knew Bud understood his commitment and desire to help those with less opportunities in our society. In lieu of flowers, please give gifts in Memory of Bud Lewis to Skidompha Library, P.O. Box 70, Damariscotta, ME 04543 skidompha.org/donate; or the Maine Center for Economic Policy, One Weston Court, Suite 103, P.O. Box 437, Augusta, ME 04332 mecep.org/donate.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

