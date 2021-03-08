After graduating high school, he joined the Navy and served on the USS Rochester, the first U.S. boat into the Korean War. After his service, he came home to marry his love, Marilyn. He attended college, earning his master’s degree in education from Boston University, before taking postgraduate courses at Harvard and earning high honors.

He began his career in communications, working for the phone company for more than 30 years. Harold and Marilyn raised their three kids in Holliston, Mass. before retiring to their beloved ocean house in Chamberlain, where Harold spent many days out on his sailboat, taking his family mackerel fishing and out to dinner at Shaw’s Wharf. It became a tradition to put the sailboat in on Father’s Day at the launch by the Anchor Inn and sail it back to Chamberlain.

Harold and Marilyn also enjoyed traveling together, Hawaii being their favorite destination spot. He was a proud Freemason for many years and achieved his 32nd degree. He was a hardworking father and doting grandfather. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn; his brother, Peter Hughes; his daughter, Janet Hughes; his son, Harold Jr. and wife Lynn Hughes; his grandchildren; his great-grandchildren; and even a great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his son, Dana Hughes.

There will be a small graveside service for family only, but condolences and memories can be sent to Marilyn in Chamberlain.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

