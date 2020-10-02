Harold Everett Dauphin, 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Whitefield with his wife and family at his side on Sept. 6, 2020.

He was born in Bath, Dec. 11, 1944.

He was predeceased by his father, Eugene O. Dauphin Jr. of Bath.

He is survived by his adoring wife, Kathy Whittaker Dauphin.

He is also survived by his mother, Cynthia M. (Eaton) Dauphin of Bath; son, Joseph Dauphin of Phippsburg; daughter, Vicki Bangs of Sabattus; grandsons, Colby Dauphin, Joey Dauphin, Brady Bangs and Landon Bangs; brothers, Maurice of Phippsburg, and Donald of Bath; sisters, Mary Fournier of West Bath, Judy Nickerson of North Bath; and many nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Morse High School in 1965. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, winning many medals serving as crew chief on a helicopter.

He served on the Bath Fire Department until a heart attack forced his early retirement.

He was known as a master mechanic who could fix anything. He always loved doing things that made other people happy.

After living in Bath for many years, Harold and Kathy bought their dream home in Whitefield, overlooking the Sheepscot River. It had been Harold’s lifelong dream to live in Whitefield.

He enjoying hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He loved animals, especially his devoted dogs that were always in his lap.

His family meant the world to him and he was happiest when in their company.

He made friends easily and was often surrounded by them.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Whitefield Food Pantry at St. Dennis Church where Harold enjoyed volunteering, or Kings Mills Union Hall.

