Harold M. Whittier, 90, of Auburn passed away on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Bolster Heights.

He was born in Jefferson on March 26, 1933, a son of the late Merle P. and Dorothy L. (Day) Whittier. He grew up in Jefferson attending local area schools including Cony High School. Harold joined the U.S. Navy right out of school, serving for four years. Upon his discharge he moved to Bristol, Conn. and went to work for CL&P, where he spent his entire career, never taking a sick day.

Harold was a longtime member of the Masons and former grand master. He enjoyed astronomy and spent his downtime traveling.

He is survived by his four children: Ronald Whittier and his wife, Marlene, of New Gloucester, Robert Whittier, of Lewiston, Judith Whittier and her partner, Elisabeth Stark, of Watertown, Mass., and Joanne Fletcher and her husband, Robert, of Big Lake, Alaska. He also leaves eight grandchildren: Heidi, Katie, Christine, Nicole, Lindsay, Heather, Melody, and April; and eighteen great grandchildren; as well as two nieces, Susan Lambert and Kay Wellman. He was also the longtime partner of the late Eleanor Phillips; the grandfather of the late John R. Whittier; and the brother of the late Irene Wellman.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., in Lewiston. A burial with military honors will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at noon at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., in Bridgeport, Conn.

Please visit thefortingroupauburn.com to sign Harold’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to a charity of your choice.

