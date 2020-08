Harold W. Rolfe, 43, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at his residence in Waldoboro.

Services and a full obituary will be announced at a later date.

To share a memory or condolence with Harold’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

