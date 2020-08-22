Harold Walter Rolfe, 43, passed away at his home on Aug. 6, 2020 in Waldoboro.

Harold was born on Feb. 28, 1977 in Rockport to Bruce and Cynthia Rolfe of Waldoboro.

Harold enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time with family and friends, and making everyone around him laugh.

He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a huge heart, and was loved by many. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Harold was predeceased by his father, Bruce G Rolfe II in April of 2012.

He is survived by his fiancee, Christena Dow; his mother, Cynthia Rolfe of Waldoboro; his brother, Michael Rolfe and his wife Diane of Waldoboro; his brother, Bruce and his wife Laurie of Waldoboro; his sister, Angie Motyka and her husband Richard of Union; his sister, Bonnie Smith and her husband Troy of Waldoboro; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, one nephew, and many close friends.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

