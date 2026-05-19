Harriet Alice Gamage Moroney, 91, of Brunswick, died peacefully in her sleep on May 18, 2026. She had been a resident at Coastal Shores, an assisted living facility, for nearly six years. Harriet’s family thanks the staff at Coastal Shores and Beacon Hospice for all they did for her with hearts full of compassion and empathy.

Harriet was born Feb. 14, 1935 in South Bristol to Harvey Farrin Gamage and Jennie Vale (Plummer) Gamage. She married Daniel Patrick Moroney on April 28, 1957 in South Bristol.

Harriet graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1953 and went to the University of Michigan to study naval architecture and marine engineering. Although she was only there for a year, she met and started dating Daniel Moroney.

Harriet attended Westbrook College then Boston University. She completed her B.S. in business administration with a major of accounting from the University of Maine at Augusta in 1983. She worked for Hunt Brothers Lumber in accounts receivable and for The Lincoln County News as an accountant for many years until she retired.

Harriet was always involved with many activities. While Dan, Harriet, and children lived in Detroit, Mich., she was a Cub Scout Den Leader for Allen. In Bath from 1968-2000, she was a Junior Girl Scout Leader for Jennie and a volunteer at the Bath Memorial Hospital Coffee Shop, where she served as their chairperson. Harriet was a member of the United Church of Christ in Bath and served as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and on the board of finance as the assistant treasurer.

Genealogy became a passion for Harriet, and she spent countless hours researching her family history. She was a member of many historical lineage societies including Daughters of the American Revolution, Women Descendents of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts (A and H,) National Society United States Daughters of 1812, The General Society of Mayflower Descendents, and many more.

She first served in many state-elected positions in these organizations and then at the national level in these groups. She was especially proud of the work she did as directory chairman, treasurer national, 1st vice president, and president national of A and H. She traveled the country for her duties as president national from 2004-2007.

For Maine Mayflower she served on many committees and chaired several. Also, she was captain, deputy governor, and governor of the Maine Mayflower Society. On the national level for Mayflower, she served as deputy governor general and assistant general. Harriet founded the Maine Chapter of 1812 and served as president and registrar for many, many years. On the national level she served as 2nd vice president national, chaplain national, and was the chair of the National Historic Landmarks committee and the National Awards Luncheon committee.

Harriet was predeceased by her husband, Daniel, on Jan. 19, 1996. She was also predeceased by her parents, Harvey and Jennie Gamage; sisters, Ella Lane, Gertrude Rice, Dorothy Wright, and Eunice Sigler; and brother, Linwood Gamage.

She is survived by daughter, Jennie Louise (Moroney) Butler and husband, Brian, of Windham; sons, Allen Harvey Moroney and wife, Michelle, of East Boothbay, and Lt. Col. Patrick Daniel Moroney, retired, and wife, Col. Rosemary Thorne, retired, of Sedgwick; grandchildren, Nathaniel Butler and wife, Katrina Christie, of Hollis, Matthew Butler, of Windham, Michael Moroney and fiancee, Molly Marcotte, of Boothbay, Rachel Moroney and fiancee, Marina Cameron, of West Bath.

Harriet became a great-grandmother on April 4, 2026, when Kelsey Irene Butler was born to Nathaniel and Katy. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Gamage, of Garland; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a time of visitation from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2026, also at the funeral home. Friends and family are welcome to both events. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at the West Bristol Cemetery in Walpole at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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